Valentine's Day Shocker! Boyfriend Rapes Girlfriend, Insert Iron Rod To Her Private Part

The girl`s body was found in a field close to her partner`s home on Monday by some local residents who then informed the police.

Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 07:09 PM IST|Source: IANS

Ranchi, Feb 14 (IANS) A love-struck girl in Jharkhand met a tragic end at the hands of her lover in an anti-climax to her expectations of making Valentine`s Day a memorable one with her partner-turned-killer.

According to the police, the 17-year-old girl was first allegedly raped by her lover before killing her by inserting an iron rod in her private parts. The incident took place in Jharkhand`s Garhwa district.

The incident took place in Ajni village on Sunday.

"On Sunday night, the girl had gone to meet the accused without informing her family. On Monday morning, her body was found," SHO Santosh Kumar Ravi said.

The police officer said that an FIR had been registered against the accused in connection with the incident.

The local residents also went to the accused`s residence to look for him but he was not found there.

The police said that a search was underway to arrest the accused on the basis of his mobile phone location.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

