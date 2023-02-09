Valentine's Day Special: 'In the age of Having Affairs, I am Reading Current Affairs, PLEASE...', Bihar Girl Writes Letter to Tejashwi Yadav

Valentine's Day Letter: A letter that was written in the name of Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, is currently trending on social media. Many people are talking about a letter that a girl named Pinky wrote to Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. To obtain her unrequited love, Pinky sent a letter to the deputy chief minister of Bihar. The issues and unemployment brought on by the Bihar government's system are mocked in the letter. This letter was initially mailed to Prabhat Bandhulya, a student at BHU's law school who is a writer from Aurangabad, Bihar. Additionally, he is the author of the book "Banaras Wala Ishq." For the past two years, Prabhat has been penning TV series and movie scripts.

Four posts were sequentially posted for Pinky by Prabhat Bandhulya on his Facebook page. Why did you send the love letter to me when it was intended for someone else? He asks in his letter. Pinky, a young woman, is not a friend of Prabhat Bandhulya.

The Sarcastic Letter

"Dear Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar,

You are aware of how nervous I feel at this moment. While I can't have a love marriage like you did since I'm unemployed. I have been in a one-sided affair with Prabhat Bandhulya for four years. In the age of having affairs, I am reading current affairs. I figured if I got a job, I'd make a proposal, but I was unable to do so since no openings appeared, and even if one did, the document was leaked. The way things seem, we might not even be able to pop the question on Valentine's Day.

While Babuji is busy getting ready for the preparetion of wedding, I am occupied with competition preparations. After getting married, all of our friends had kids. My mind is becoming increasingly discouraged as I consider everything. With a lot of hope, I'm composing this letter. Please assist me in finding employment as soon as possible or else, the writer will elude with someone else. What will I do if I don't have a job?

Pinky (from Patna) your voter and writer Prabhat Bandhulya's unrequited love"

There are a lot of posts on social media about Valentine's Day, which indicate that it is approaching. On social media, people have already begun to write loving messages to that particular someone. This might have served as the impetus for a young girl by the name of Pinki to express her complaints in a letter to the deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav. However, Prabhat Bandhulya responded to the event when the letter got viral.