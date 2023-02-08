topStoriesenglish2571136
NewsIndia
VALENTINE'S DAY

Valentine's Day | 'Vedic Traditions on Verge of Extinction': Animal Welfare Board of India Urges People to Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14

February 14 is celebrated as Valentine's Day every year and the Animal Welfare Board of India said the Vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the "progress of West culture".

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 07:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Valentine's Day | 'Vedic Traditions on Verge of Extinction': Animal Welfare Board of India Urges People to Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14

New Delhi: The Animal Welfare Board of India (AFIB) has issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14, a day that is celebrated as Valentine's Day every year. In a notice issued by the board under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and dated February 6, the AFIB asked people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" and spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness".

"All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," the notice read.

It further said that hugging cows will bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness".

The notice, which is now going viral on social media, also mentioned that Vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the "progress of West culture" and that the "dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten".

Live Tv

Valentine's Dayvalentine's day 2023Cow Hug DayFebruary 14

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?