Valentine's Day | 'Vedic Traditions on Verge of Extinction': Animal Welfare Board of India Urges People to Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14

New Delhi: The Animal Welfare Board of India (AFIB) has issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14, a day that is celebrated as Valentine's Day every year. In a notice issued by the board under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and dated February 6, the AFIB asked people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" and spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness".

"All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," the notice read.

It further said that hugging cows will bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness".

The notice, which is now going viral on social media, also mentioned that Vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the "progress of West culture" and that the "dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten".