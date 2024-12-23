Vandalism At Allu Arjun’s Home: 6 Who Threw Tomatoes, Damaged Property Get Bail

Six individuals arrested for storming actor Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, were granted bail by a city court on Monday. The accused, members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), were taken into custody on Sunday following a protest linked to the Sandhya Theatre stampede issue. The Jubilee Hills police produced the accused before a magistrate at his residence in Vanasthalipuram. The court granted bail on the condition that each individual provides two sureties of ₹10,000.

The protestors stormed Allu Arjun’s house on Sunday evening, raising slogans of “We want justice.” They demanded the actor pay ₹1 crore as compensation to the family of a woman who tragically died during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

According to the police, members of OU-JAC arrived with placards, scaled the compound wall, and threw tomatoes into the premises. Security staff intervened, leading to a heated altercation. The protestors reportedly manhandled the security personnel and damaged flower pots near the entrance ramp before continuing their sloganeering.

Jubilee Hills Police arrived promptly and took six individuals into custody. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) S.M. Vijay Kumar confirmed the arrests and announced that a case had been registered against the six and others involved. "Such lawless behaviour will not be tolerated, and stringent legal action will be initiated against anyone taking the law into their hands," Kumar stated.

The arrested protestors claimed they were voicing concerns for the victim’s family and seeking financial assistance from the actor. Despite their intentions, the aggressive protest led to property damage and disrupted public order. The case against the accused includes charges of trespassing, vandalism, and disrupting peace. Police assured that further investigations would be conducted to identify others involved in the incident.