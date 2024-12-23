Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2834851https://zeenews.india.com/india/vandalism-at-allu-arjun-s-home-6-who-threw-tomatoes-damaged-flower-pots-get-bail-2834851.html
NewsIndia
ALLU ARJUN

Vandalism At Allu Arjun’s Home: 6 Who Threw Tomatoes, Damaged Property Get Bail

The accused, members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), were taken into custody on Sunday following a protest linked to the Sandhya Theatre stampede issue.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2024, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vandalism At Allu Arjun’s Home: 6 Who Threw Tomatoes, Damaged Property Get Bail Image: IANS

Six individuals arrested for storming actor Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, were granted bail by a city court on Monday. The accused, members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), were taken into custody on Sunday following a protest linked to the Sandhya Theatre stampede issue. The Jubilee Hills police produced the accused before a magistrate at his residence in Vanasthalipuram. The court granted bail on the condition that each individual provides two sureties of ₹10,000.

The protestors stormed Allu Arjun’s house on Sunday evening, raising slogans of “We want justice.” They demanded the actor pay ₹1 crore as compensation to the family of a woman who tragically died during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

According to the police, members of OU-JAC arrived with placards, scaled the compound wall, and threw tomatoes into the premises. Security staff intervened, leading to a heated altercation. The protestors reportedly manhandled the security personnel and damaged flower pots near the entrance ramp before continuing their sloganeering.

Jubilee Hills Police arrived promptly and took six individuals into custody. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) S.M. Vijay Kumar confirmed the arrests and announced that a case had been registered against the six and others involved. "Such lawless behaviour will not be tolerated, and stringent legal action will be initiated against anyone taking the law into their hands," Kumar stated.

The arrested protestors claimed they were voicing concerns for the victim’s family and seeking financial assistance from the actor. Despite their intentions, the aggressive protest led to property damage and disrupted public order. The case against the accused includes charges of trespassing, vandalism, and disrupting peace. Police assured that further investigations would be conducted to identify others involved in the incident.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK