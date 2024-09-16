Vande Metro Renamed, To Be flagged Off Today By PM Modi : Check Route, Cost, Schedule
The Railway Ministry renamed the Vande Metro hours before launch by PM Modi in Gujarat.
Trending Photos
Hours before the flagging off ceremony of the Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro, the Railway Ministry renamed it to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail on Monday, a ministry spokesperson said. The metro service will be launched from the Bhuj railway station at 4:15 p.m. virtually by Prime Minister Modi, who will be present in Ahmedabad.
Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Renamed: Details
-
The Rapid Rail, designed to improve intercity connectivity, is set to traverse a 359 km route between Bhuj and Ahmedabad in 5 hours and 45 minutes, with scheduled stops at nine stations along the way.
-
The regular service will be made available for the public from September 17 Ahmedabad.
-
The journey is expected to cost Rs 455 for the complete route.
-
The Railway Ministry has announced that the Vande Metro will be renamed Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, according to a spokesperson.
-
Unlike other metro trains that cover shorter routes, Namo Bharat will link central Ahmedabad with nearby cities, the ministry stated.
-
The Rapid Rail, equipped with 12 coaches and seating for 1,150 passengers, boasts several modern features. According to officials, it includes ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins, and modular interiors, making it a more advanced option compared to other metro trains.
-
"The train offers faster journeys between mid-distance cities. Its rapid acceleration and deceleration contribute to efficient travel while driving cabs at both ends eliminates turnaround time," it added.
(With PTI inputs)
Live Tv