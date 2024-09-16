Advertisement
VANDE METRO

Vande Metro Renamed, To Be flagged Off Today By PM Modi : Check Route, Cost, Schedule

The Railway Ministry renamed the Vande Metro hours before launch by PM Modi in Gujarat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 12:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hours before the flagging off ceremony of the Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro, the Railway Ministry renamed it to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail on Monday, a ministry spokesperson said. The metro service will be launched from the Bhuj railway station at 4:15 p.m. virtually by Prime Minister Modi, who will be present in Ahmedabad. 

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Renamed: Details 

  1. The Rapid Rail, designed to improve intercity connectivity, is set to traverse a 359 km route between Bhuj and Ahmedabad in 5 hours and 45 minutes, with scheduled stops at nine stations along the way. 

  2. The regular service will be made available for the public from September 17 Ahmedabad. 

  3. The journey is expected to cost Rs 455 for the complete route. 

  4. The Railway Ministry has announced that the Vande Metro will be renamed Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, according to a spokesperson. 

  5. Unlike other metro trains that cover shorter routes, Namo Bharat will link central Ahmedabad with nearby cities, the ministry stated. 

  6. The Rapid Rail, equipped with 12 coaches and seating for 1,150 passengers, boasts several modern features. According to officials, it includes ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins, and modular interiors, making it a more advanced option compared to other metro trains. 

  7. "The train offers faster journeys between mid-distance cities. Its rapid acceleration and deceleration contribute to efficient travel while driving cabs at both ends eliminates turnaround time," it added. 

(With PTI inputs) 

