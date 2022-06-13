BJP MP Varun Gandhi, who often makes headlines for being critical of the ruling Narendra Modi government, extended his special thanks to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi today. Gandhi thanked Owaisi for raising the issue of unemployment in his speech and mentioning data shared by him on Twitter. According to Varun Gandhi's estimates, as much as 60 lakh positions are lying vacant in government institutions.

"The unemployment is at its peak in nearly three decades. On one hand, the youth is feeling demotivated over non-availability of jobs, on the other hand - even going by the government figures - 60 lakh jobs are lying vacant," Varun Gandhi had tweeted earlier. Owaisi, it seems, used the same figures in one of his speeches recently and even attribute the data to Varun Gandhi.

जब बेरोजगारी 3 दशकों के सर्वोच्च स्तर पर है तब यह आँकड़े चौंकाने वाले हैं। जहां भर्तियाँ न आने से करोड़ों युवा हताश व निराश है, वहीं ‘सरकारी आँकड़ों’ की ही मानें तो देश में 60 लाख ‘स्वीकृत पद’ खाली हैं। कहाँ गया वो बजट जो इन पदों के लिए आवंटित था? यह जानना हर नौजवान का हक है! pic.twitter.com/dxtn64IeRz — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) May 28, 2022

"I am grateful that my questions raised on employment were mentioned by @asadowaisi ji in his speech," Varun Gandhi tweeted in Hindi along with a video clip of Owaisi's speech.

Owaisi, in his speech, slammed the government for not being able to provide enough jobs to the youth. He also accused the government of giving fire to the communal issues to deviate the youth's attention from the mainstream issues like jobs, education and health. This is not the first time that Varun Gandhi is seen indulged in an act against the party line. Earlier too, Gandhi has embarrassed the BJP on multiple occasions.

बेरोज़गारी आज देश का सबसे ज्वलंत मुद्दा है और पूरे देश के नेताओं को इस मुद्दे पर सरकार का ध्यान आकृष्ट कराना चाहिए। बेरोज़गार नौजवानों को न्याय मिलना चाहिए,तभी देश शक्तिशाली बनेगा। मैं आभारी हूँ की रोजगार के ऊपर उठाए गए मेरे सवालों का @asadowaisi जी ने अपने भाषण में ज़िक्र किया। pic.twitter.com/MAqfTOtHKZ — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) June 13, 2022

In November 2021, Gandhi had written a letter to PM Narendra Modi to accept the farmers' demand for a statutory MSP guarantee for their crops, saying their movement wouldn't end without it. The MP from Pilibhit MP had even asked PM Modi to take action against Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' for the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri without taking his name.

Earlier, Gandhi had publicly sided with the farmer leader on the issue of now-repealed farm laws.