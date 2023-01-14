Varun Gandhi to join Congress? He may, because of THESE reasons

The buzz of Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi leaving BJP and joining Congress is growing louder with each passing day. There are rife speculations of the Gandhi family member leaving the BJP, which he joined in 2004 at the age of 24.

The first, and the biggest reason for this speculation is that no other BJP leader has criticised his own party like Varun Gandhi has done over the past two years. Varun, who joined hands with BJP in 2004, gave rise to many questions, considering he belongs from the Gandhi-Nehru family.

However, many-a-times over the years, people have drawn a parallel between Varun Gandhi and his cousin Rahul Gandhi. The 42-year-old, the son of former union minister Maneka Gandhi and the late Sanjay Gandhi, may join Congress.

Here are some reasons for him to leave BJP and joining Congress

Varun Gandhi has become completely sidelined in BJP. The party even removed him as a member of the National Executive last year. It's expected that Varun Gandhi may not get a ticket for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Is it only the 'Gandhi name' coming into Varun's way?

Varun Gandhi organized a rally for Advani in UP at the time Narendra Modi was preparing to enter the politics of Delhi. This rally was seen as a show of strength by Advani. Since then, Varun Gandhi has been out of Narendra Modi's good book.

Varun got the MP ticket from Sultanpur and his mother from Pilibhit when the era of LK Advani ended in BJP. After the formation of the government, Maneka Gandhi was made a minister, but Varun was sidelined.

When there was anger and protest in the whole country against the 3 agricultural laws of the Modi government, Varun went ahead of the party line. He fiercely targeted PM Modi through social media and articles in newspapers.

With PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah having almost-complete control on the BJP's organization, it is unlikely that Varun will get any big responsibility in the party even in the coming years.

Previously in an interview in 2009, Varun had said that BJP wanted him to make strong remarks against aunt Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi, but he refused to do so, terming it as an 'internal family matter'.