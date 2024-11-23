Vasai Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Hitendra Thakur Vs Vijay Govind Patil Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena BVA UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Vasai, a legislative assembly constituency in Maharashtra, is recognized for its vibrant political landscape and dynamic growth. Located in the Palghar district, it is a General (GEN) seat and one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the state. Vasai is characterized by its mix of urban and semi-urban regions, cultural diversity, and rapid development, making it a pivotal area in state politics.

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and Shiv Sena (SHS) have traditionally been the dominant forces in Vasai. In the 2019 Assembly Elections, Hitendra Vishnu Thakur of the BVA secured a decisive victory, winning by a margin of 25,995 votes. Thakur garnered 102,950 votes, representing 54.18 per cent of the total vote share, defeating Shiv Sena’s Vijay Govind Patil, who received 76,955 votes (40.50 per cent). While Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA) retained its stronghold, national parties like the BJP and Congress began making notable inroads, hinting at shifting voter preferences.

In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Hitendra Vishnu Thakur also emerged victorious, with 97,291 votes and a 51.04 per cent vote share. He defeated independent candidate Vivek Raghunath Pandit (Bhau), who secured 65,395 votes (34.30 per cent), by a margin of 31,896 votes.

Historically, Vasai has been a bastion of regional parties, but the growing influence of national parties reflects evolving voter dynamics and the constituency's increasing importance in Maharashtra's political framework.

Maharashtra's political dynamics are shaped by two alliances: the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress, and the Maha Yuti coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar's NCP. The state has seen three chief ministers in the last five years: Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde. The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.