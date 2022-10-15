Vasundhara Raje in ACTION, sends THIS message to BJP workers in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who is said to be sidelined by the BJP's top leadership, has come into action a year before the state is scheduled to go for crucial assembly electuions. On Saturday, Vasundhara Raje called upon BJP workers to get ready for hardwork as she targeted the state's Congress government over a host of issues.

Raje, who visited the Shakambhari Mata's temple in Sikar district to offer prayers, called upon workers to get ready and said that now is the time to work hard and shed blood and sweat. According to Raje's spokesperson, Raje offered prayers at the Shakambhari temple. Earlier, party workers from different places welcomed Raje. Raje targeted the Congress government of the state. She said farmers, traders, unemployed, labourers and women are all unhappy in the present regime.