Vayu to recurve and cross Gujarat coast by Monday midnight, wind speed to gradually decrease

The severe cyclonic storm Vayu on Sunday moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 5 kmph and lay centered at about 490 km west-southwest of Porbandar in Gujarat. As per a release by the Indian Meteorological Department at 2:30 pm on Sunday, the system is very likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and into a deep depression during subsequent 12 hours.

The IMD said that the system is very likely to move slowly northwards and then recurve gradually northeastwards and cross north Gujarat coast by 17 June midnight as a depression.

Gale wind speed of the order of 100-110 kmph gusting to 125 kmph are very likely over northeast Arabian Sea and decrease gradually thereafter. Strong wind speed of the order of 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely along and off Gujarat coast on Sunday.

The sea condition is high to very high over northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of northwest and central Arabian Sea on Sunday and is expected to become very rough to high in the morning hours of 17 June. The sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough along and off Gujarat coast till Monday.

On Monday, gale wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph is very likely in morning hours and is expected to decrease gradually thereafter becoming 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph by the evening.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into north Arabian Sea, northern parts of central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast till Monday. Fishing operations have also been suspended until further orders.