Vayushakti 2019

Vayushakti 2019: IAF gears up for demonstration exercise in Rajasthan

A wide array of fighters, transport, helicopters, remotely piloted vehicle and combat equipment will be part of the exercise.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up for its event, Vayushakti 2019, for demonstration exercise to showcase the prowess of its air-warriors and 'magnificent machines'. 

The event will be held at Pokhran Air to Ground Armament range near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on February 16 (Saturday). The time fixed for the exercise is 5.45 pm till 07.45 pm (or till the end).

A wide array of fighters, transport, helicopters, remotely piloted vehicle and combat equipment will be part of the exercise.

The IAF claimed that the "spell-binding machines" will showcase the story of IAF's ability to influence any situation, to dominate, destroy or to rescue during the exercise.

It also said that it will conduct a fire-power demonstration showcasing all weather day-dusk-night operations.

Taking to a Facebook post, IAF said, "'Vayushakti 2019' will showcase this ability of IAF. We will demonstrate the capability of our brave Airwarriors and magnificent machines."

"The wide array of Fighter, Transport, Helicopters, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Combat ground equipment will paint a vivid canvas. It will demonstrate the capability of our brave air-warriors. The spell-binding machines and their employment during ‘Vayushakti 2019” will showcase the story of IAF's ability to influence any situation, to dominate, destroy or to rescue. 10 Days to Go!!!" it said in the post.

The IAF has the primary objective of safeguarding Indian territory and national interests from all threats in conjunction with the other branches of the armed forces.

