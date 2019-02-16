हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vayushakti 2019

Vayushakti 2019: IAF to showcase its upgraded Mig-29 fighter aircraft

MiG-29 has been upgraded to carry a veritable plethora of air-to-air, air-to-surface, precision-guided and standoff weapons along with air to air refueling capability.

Vayushakti 2019: IAF to showcase its upgraded Mig-29 fighter aircraft

JAIPUR: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will demonstrate its mighty Mig-29 upgrade, the 4th generation air superiority fighter aircraft, in its all-weather day-dusk-night operations at its exercise Vayushakti 2019 at Pokhran Air-to-Ground Armament Range near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Saturday.

Mig-29 upgrade is a multi-role, air dominance fighter aircraft of the IAF. 

It has been upgraded to carry a veritable plethora of air-to-air, air-to-surface, precision-guided and standoff weapons along with air to air refuelling capability.

The Russian-origin aircraft, which is now capable of effecting mid-air refuelling, is compatible with the latest missiles and can launch multi-dimensional attacks.

The upgraded MiG-29 aircraft can take off within five minutes of spotting a hostile jet trying to enter the Indian airspace and destroy it. It has all the latest features, including a glass cockpit having digital screens. 

The Vayushakti 2019 exercise is being used by the IAF for the demonstration of its firepower and to showcase its ever-increasing combat platforms.

Besides Mig-29, a wide array of other fighters, transport, helicopters, remotely piloted vehicle and combat equipment will also be part of the exercise.

The full dress rehearsal of the Fire Power Demonstration (FPD) took place on Thursday.

The exercise will reportedly take place in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

(With PTI inputs)

