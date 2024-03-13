Vedanta Aluminium Launches Initiative To Help Girls Displaced Due To Mining In Odisha

Vedanta Aluminium, India's second largest aluminium producer, has started a program called 'Panchhi - Sapno Ka Udaan' in the Sundargarh district of Odisha to help families displaced by mining activities. This program aims to help girls from disadvantaged backgrounds who live near coal mines. Sixteen girls from villages like Girisima, Jamkani, Jharapalam, and Mendra took part in an event sponsored by Vedanta. Sundargarh Sub-Collector Dasharathi Saraboo, gave identity cards to the girls during the event.

V. Srikanth, CEO, Vedanta's Mining Division, said that the initiative is the brainchild of company's founder father and chairman Anil Agarwal. Notably, the programme is aimed at adding feathers and wings to the young and educated girls by providing them with job opportunities as per their respective eligibilities as well as by extending a helping hand to enable those mines-displaced girls to complete their higher education.

Thus, Vedanta has started turning the aspirations of young women in mining area communities into reality through its 'Panchhi-Sapno Ka Udaan' initiative in the Jamkani coal mining project areas. While this programme is empowering educated young women in the mining areas through merit-based recruitments, it is also offering support for higher education to those who had to discontinue due to unavoidable circumstances.