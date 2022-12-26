Veer Baal Diwas: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sahibzades, to attend 'Shabad Kirtan' today; Sikh organizations object to nomenclature

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to four Sahibzades on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the day marks the courage of the Sahibzades, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Gujri Ji. The prime minister said that he will attend a function this afternoon to mark the diwas. "On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzades and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. At 12:30 PM today, will be joining a programme to mark this inspiring day," said PM Modi.

PM Modi will participate in a programme to mark ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ at Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium this afternoon. During the programme, PM Modi will attend a ‘Shabad Kirtan’ performed by about three hundred Baal Kirtanis. The Prime Minister will also flag off a march-past by about three thousand children in Delhi.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that the government is organising interactive and participative programmes all over the country to inform and educate the citizens, especially the young children, about the story of exemplary courage of the Sahibzades. "In this endeavour, essay writing, quiz competitions and other activities will be organised in schools and colleges across the country. Digital exhibitions will be set up at public places like railway stations, petrol pumps, airports etc. All over the country, programmes will be organised where dignitaries will narrate the life story and sacrifice of the Sahibzades," said the statement.

On the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on 9th January 2022, PM Modi had announced that 26th December will be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, to mark the martyrdom of Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s sons Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji. However, a controversy surrounded the announcement as opposition leaders and Sikh groups protested against the naming of the day.

A Sikh religious organisation Dal Khalsa objected to the term 'Veer Bal Diwas' coined by PM Modi and said that Punjab has no right or locus standi to interfere or decide about religious affairs of Sikhs. Dal Khalsa also urged the Akal Takht to take cognisance of the issue and summon those Sikhs, who under the influence of Modi dispensation, are participating today's function.

On the other hand, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami asked the Sikh community to observe the day as ‘Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’ instead of ‘Veer Bal Diwas.’ He said that observing the martyrdom day of ‘Sahibzadas’ as Veer Bal Diwas by the Modi government is a mischievous conspiracy to undermine the greatest martyrdom.