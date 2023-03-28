topStoriesenglish2588496
NewsIndia
VEER SAVARKAR

Savarkar's Grandson Calls Rahul's Comments 'Childish', Dares Him To Prove Late Hindutva Ideologue Apologised

"My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone," Rahul Gandhi had said on Saturday.

Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 12:03 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Savarkar's Grandson Calls Rahul's Comments 'Childish', Dares Him To Prove Late Hindutva Ideologue Apologised

Mumbai: The grandson of late Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on Monday sought action against Rahul Gandhi for his comments and also challenged the Congress leader to show documents that prove he apologised to the British.

"My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone," Rahul Gandhi had said on Saturday responding to a query on repeated calls by the Bharatiya Janata Party seeking his apology over various issues.

The former Congress chief made the remarks while addressing a press conference after being disqualified from Lok Sabha.

Calling such comments childish, Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar said, "Rahul Gandhi is saying he won't apologise as he isn't Savarkar. I challenge him to show documents that prove Savarkar apologised."

"Using the names of patriots to promote politics is wrong and deplorable. Action must be taken," Savarkar said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'