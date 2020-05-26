Vegetable seller's son tops Bihar Board Class 10th examination, aspires to be engineer

Rohtas: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) declared the class 10 results on Tuesday (May 26, 2020) where over 80.59% of students passed the examinations, which is around 12.4 lakh of the 15.29 lakh who took the exams.

Amongst those who passed, the state topper is a son of a vegetable seller from the Rohtas district. Himanshu Raj, a student of the Janta High School in Tenuaj, topped the state with 482 marks.

Himanshu said that he used to study for more than 14 hours in a day, besides working with his father at his vegetable shop.

The state topper added that he wants to work harder and aspires to be an engineer.

Himanshu's teacher said that he has been a hard-working and smart student since childhood and he also has a keen interest in sports.

There was a wave of happiness across the village when the news of Himanshu being the state topper circulated. The villagers also took sweets to Himanshu's house.

Durgesh Kumar from Samastipur bagged the second place while three students shared the third spot.

On the other hand, the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya which is famously known as the "Toppers factory", couldn't deliver this year and missed the hattrick of being in the top 20. While, there were 16 students in the top 20 from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in 2018 and 2019, not a single student could secure a place in the top 20 this year.

The school was constructed in 2010 under the leadership of the present and the then Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar.

The BSEB conducted the class 10 board exam between February 17 to 24 across 1368 examination centres. In view of the COVID-19 lockdown, the board had to stop the evaluation of the answer sheet midway. The evaluation process was resumed on May 6 and was completed last week.