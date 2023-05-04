'Very Happy To Participate': Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto After Arriving In India For SCO Meet

New Delhi: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Goa on Thursday to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave, news agency PTI reported. The Pakistan foreign minister's visit to India is the first such trip from Islamabad since 2011. Bhutto Zardari's visit comes as relations between India and Pakistan remain strained over a number of issues, including Islamabad's continued support for cross-border terrorism.

"I am very happy to participate and lead the Pakistani delegation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and I expect the meeting to be a success," PTI quoted Pak FM Bhutto as saying after arriving in Goa.

According to people familiar with the preparations for the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) conclave, there is no plan for a bilateral meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bhutto Zardari as there has been no request from the Pakistani side.

Bhutto informed about his visit to India on Twitter. In a tweet, he said, "On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan's strong commitment to the charter of the SCO." "During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries," he said.

Currently, eight countries enjoy the status of the SCO full members: India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan; four countries -- Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia -- have an observer status with the SCO, and six countries -- Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka -- have a dialogue partner status in the grouping.

Russian Foreign Min Sergey Lavrov Arrived In India

Earlier today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived at Goa`s Dabolim airport to attend the two-day-long meeting of the grouping of eight countries that began today. Lavrov who was accompanied by a delegation is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Lavrov is also expected to have several bilateral meetings with his counterparts of other SCO countries.Foreign ministers of the SCO are scheduled to meet on Friday to prepare the agenda for the group`s summit in July, where 15 decisions or proposals will be signed off.