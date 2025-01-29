Very Sad: Akhilesh Yadav On Stampede-like Situation At Maha Kumbh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed grief over several people being injured in a stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and underlined the need for enhanced surveillance at the event.

Multiple casualties were feared after the stampede-like situation broke out at the Sangam as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on 'Mauni Amavasya', the most significant ritual at the Maha Kumbh.

This year, a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog' is occurring after 144 years, amplifying the spiritual significance of the day. The 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims.

"The news of casualties of devotees in the mismanagement accident in Maha Kumbh is very sad," Yadav said in a post on X.

The former chief minister called on the Uttar Pradesh government to take immediate action to support the injured and prevent further chaos.

He said air ambulances should be deployed to transport those seriously injured and called for "swift arrangements to identify the deceased and return their bodies to their families".

Yadav emphasised the need for enhanced surveillance at the event, particularly through helicopters, to maintain order and security.

He also appealed to devotees to remain patient and calm during this difficult time and asked the government to learn from the incident to improve future arrangements for pilgrims.

According to Akanksha Rana, Officer on Special Duty for the Mela, a barrier in the Sangam area collapsed, injuring many people.