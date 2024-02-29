'Very Sorry...': DK Shivakumar Apologises For Rajya Sabha Poll Debacle, Assures Stability Of Himachal Congress Govt

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy CM and Congress observer DK Shivakumar on Thursday expressed his regret over the poor performance of the party in the Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh. He said that the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has acknowledged the failure and assured that it will not be repeated. He also announced the formation of a coordination committee between the party and the government, consisting of five to six members, including the PCC president, the CM, the deputy CM and others.

"...Our CM accepted that some failure has happened. But it will not continue further. We have spoken to all the MLAs personally. We have spoken to the PCC president, CM. One round of discussion will happen later. So all of them have sorted out all their differences. They'll work together... We are forming a coordination committee between the party and the government with five to six members....They will all work together to save the party and save the government," Shivakumar said while addressing the media.

#WATCH | Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: Congress observer DK Shivakumar says, "...Our CM accepted that some failure has happened. But it will not continue further. We have spoken to all the MLAs personally. We have spoken to the PCC president, CM. One round of discussion will happen… pic.twitter.com/VHwzx991xC — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar met with the state Congress leaders Vikramaditya Singh and Pratibha Singh in Shimla and said that he had spoken to all the MLAs personally and resolved their differences.

He claimed that there was no problem in the government and that it would complete its five-year term. He said that the coordination committee would work together to save the party and the government from any crisis.

BJP Doing Petty Politics: Sukhu

Amid the political drama unfolding in the state, CM Sukhu while addressing the media said, "After Rajya Sabha elections everybody started thinking that Himachal Pradesh government is breaking...I also came across news that the state CM has resigned, which I highly condemned, this all was done to ensure that during final voting our numbers get down."

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says, "After Rajya Sabha elections everybody started thinking that Himachal Pradesh government is breaking...I also came across news that the state CM has resigned, which I highly condemned, this all was done to… pic.twitter.com/RIyxCvzDyi — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

"I wish to ask which majority BJP is talking about? They are the ones who created a ruckus in the House...I wish to say this to the BJP the kind of petty politics they are doing with no majority. Their only purpose is to take down our government, people will give them befitting reply," he added.