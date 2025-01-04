Advertisement
Veteran Nuclear Scientist Chidambaram Passes Away At 88; PM Modi Pays Tribute

PM Mod expressed his condolences on the demise of Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
Image: X/ @MohanMOdisha

Eminent physicist Rajagopala Chidambaram, who played a key role in the nuclear tests of 1975 and 1998, on Saturday died at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 88, according to the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). 

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram, an eminent physicist and one of India's most distinguished scientists, this morning (4 January 2025) at 3:20 AM. Dr. Chidambaram's unparalleled contributions to India's scientific and strategic capabilities and his visionary leadership in science and technology will forever be remembered," a statement issued by the DAE said, PRI reported.

PM Modi shared a post on X and expressed his condolences on the demise of Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram. He was one of the key architects of India’s nuclear programme and made ground-breaking contributions in strengthening India’s scientific and strategic capabilities. He will be remembered with gratitude by the whole nation and his efforts will inspire generations to come," the post read.

 

 

