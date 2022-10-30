Veteran RSS pracharak Chandrashekar Bhandari dies in Karnataka

New Delhi: Chandrashekar Bhandari, a veteran RSS Pracharak and former Pranth Prachar Pramukh of Karnataka, died on Sunday afternoon in a private hospital here. The 87-year-old died at 3 p.m., according to RSS. He was the former State Organising Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, the Founder Trustee of Karnataka's VSK (Vishwa Samvada Kendra), and an author and poet. His mortal remains will be kept at 'Keshava Krupa,' the RSS Karnataka headquarters here, between 8 and 9 a.m. on Monday for people to pay their last respects, and the last rites will be performed at Banashankari crematorium here at 10 a.m., according to a statement from the RSS.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Kshetriya Sanghachalak V Nagaraj, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, among others, have expressed their condolences on Bhandari's death, according to the statement. "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Shri Chandrasekhara Bhandari, a senior Pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, famous author, orator and a thorough gentleman. I pray to God to bless his soul with peace. Om Shanti," In a tweet, Bommai stated.

(With PTI inputs)