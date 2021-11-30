Vice Admiral Hari Kumar to take over as new Indian Navy Chief today

New Delhi: Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar would take over as the next chief of Indian naval staff on Tuesday from Admiral Karam Bir Singh who is superannuating after a 30-month tenure.

Kumar played a crucial role in the basic formulation of the theatre command structures as part of the Integrated Defence Staff headquarters. Born on April 12, 1962, Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar was commissioned on January 1, 1983, into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments. Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar`s Sea Command includes INS Nishank, Missile Corvette, INS Kora and Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvir.

He also commanded Indian Navy`s Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat. He served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet. Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar has undergone courses at the Naval War College, US, Army War College, Mhow and Royal College of Defence Studies, UK.

Before that, Hari Kumar handed over the charge of Western Naval Command to Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh at a ceremony held on Monday.

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh has a unique distinction of heading the Navy's two operational commands. Prior to his appointment as the Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, he was heading the Eastern Naval Command.

