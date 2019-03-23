Vice Admiral Karambir Singh to be next Indian Navy chief, here's his brief profile

The government on Saturday appointed Vice-Admiral Karambir Singh as the next Chief of Naval Staff after the tenure of current Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba ends on May 31.

Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, assumed charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command on October 31, 2017. The Admiral is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Maharashtra.

On promotion to flag rank, the Admiral was appointed as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command. His other important flag appointments include Chief of Staff of the Tri-Services Unified Command at Andaman & Nicobar Islands and as the Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra and Gujarat Naval Area (FOMAG).

In the rank of Vice Admiral, he has been the Director-General Project Seabird, in-charge of infrastructure development of the Navy’s modern base at Karwar. He was also assigned higher responsibilities at IHQ MoD (Navy) as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff and Vice Chief of the Naval Staff.

The Admiral is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) awarded by President Ram Nath Kovind.

He was commissioned into the Navy in July 1980 and earned his wings as a helicopter pilot in 1982, flying extensively on the Chetak and Kamov helicopters. He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai and has served as Directing Staff in both these Institutions.

In his career spanning over 37 years, the Admiral has commanded an Indian Coast Guard Ship Chandbibi, Missile Corvette INS Vijaydurg as well as two Guided Missile Destroyers INS Rana and INS Delhi.

He has also served as the Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet. Ashore, the Admiral has served at Naval Headquarters as the Joint Director Naval Air Staff, and as Captain Air and Officer-in-Charge of the Naval Air Station at Mumbai. He has also served a member of the Aircrew Instrument Rating and Categorisation Board (AIRCATS).