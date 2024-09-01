Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, expressed profound anguish over the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Describing the incident as a "painful" event, Dhankhar emphasized that it has deeply shaken the nation's conscience.

Dhankhar condemned certain political figures for trivializing the incident. His remarks were particularly directed at senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who also serves as the Supreme Court Bar Association president and is representing the Mamata Banerjee government in this sensitive case. Sibal had referred to the incident as a "symptomatic malaise" in a Bar Association resolution, a characterization that Dhankhar found deeply troubling.

"When humanity has been shamed, there are some stray voices that only exacerbate our excruciating pain. To say it mildly, they are adding salt to the wound of our collective conscience," Dhankhar stated. He further criticized Sibal, highlighting that as a Member of Parliament and senior advocate, such remarks carry an "extreme degree" of culpability. The Vice President called on these individuals to "revisit their thoughts" and publicly apologize, cautioning against viewing such heinous crimes through a political lens, which he described as "dangerous" and detrimental to objectivity.

Criticism Of NGO Silence

Dhankhar also took issue with the silence of certain non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that typically speak out on social issues. He suggested that their lack of response to this incident is even more damaging than the crime itself. "Certain NGOs, who are often quick to take to the streets at the slightest provocation, are conspicuously silent. Their silence is far worse than the culpable acts of the perpetrators of this heinous crime," he remarked.

The Vice President's comments reflect the widespread outrage across the nation, with protests demanding stronger measures to ensure the safety of women in India. Dhankhar urged those who are using this tragedy for political maneuvering to instead focus on the moral imperative to speak out against such atrocities.