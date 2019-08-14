Vice President Venkaiah Naidu greets people on eve of Independence Day

close

Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday greeted people on the eve of Independence Day. In a message, he said that the nation should not forget how hard-won our freedom is, adding that we should take a moment to salute those valiant freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice freed our motherland from the shackles of colonial rule.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the joyous occasion of our Independence Day. Today, as we celebrate the tremendous progress that our country has made in the last seven decades, let us not forget how hard-won our freedom is. Let us take a moment to salute those valiant freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice freed our motherland from the shackles of colonial rule that ravaged our country for more than 200 years," he said.

"Today, India is a country that is brimming with potential, surging ahead on the path to all-round development that is inclusive and sustainable. Our democracy is more vibrant than ever before and our commitment to good governance and transparency is stronger than ever before. On this auspicious day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the country’s civilizational ideals and constitutional values and dedicate ourselves to building an inclusive, peaceful, harmonious and progressive India," he added.

Tags:
Venkaiah NaiduIndependence Day
