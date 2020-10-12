Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests negative for COVID-19

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday tested negative for COVID-19. He has been under home-quarantine after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on September 29. As per Monday's RT-PCR test conducted by a medical team from AIIMS, both the Vice President and his wife, Usha Naidu have tested negative for COVID-19.

Naidu is in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon as per doctors' advice. He thanked all those who prayed for his well-being.

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu was examined by a medical team from AIIMS today and has tested negative for COVID-19. He has been under home quarantine after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on September 29th. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 12, 2020

On September 29, the Vice President Secretariat had tweeted, "The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is, however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation."

Earlier on that evening, Naidu had emphasised the importance of a healthy body and healthy mind saying “we have to follow the concepts of “Dinacharya” - daily regimes and “Ritucharya” - seasonal regimes to maintain a healthy life. Inaugurating through a video conference the 14th Edition of FICCI HEAL on the theme “Post COVID Healthcare World--The New Beginning”, the Vice President had said the pandemic has taught us the overriding importance of staying healthy, both physically and mentally, the Vice President said and added that fitness coupled with balanced diet was essential to stave off illnesses.