NewsIndia
VICE-PRESIDENTIAL POLLS

Vice-Presidential polls: Won’t support THIS candidate, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee makes BIG announcement

The senior Trinamool Congress leader announced that his party has decided to abstain from the upcoming Vice-Presidential election as it does not agree with the way the Opposition candidate was chosen without keeping his party in the loop. 

Written By  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 06:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • TMC will abstain from V-P polls
  • It won't support the Opposition's V-P candidate Margaret Alva
  • The party is also opposed to NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankar

Trending Photos

Vice-Presidential polls: Won’t support THIS candidate, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee makes BIG announcement

KOLKATA: In a big setback to the so-called Opposition unity, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said that his party will abstain from voting in the vice-presidential election. The announcement implies that the TMC will also not support the Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva for the August 6 Vice Presidential election 2022. 

The senior Trinamool Congress leader announced that his party has decided to abstain from the upcoming Vice-Presidential election as it does not agree with the way the Opposition candidate was chosen without keeping his party in the loop. 

It may be recalled that the BJP-led NDA has nominated former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate for the election. Opposition parties on Sunday decided to field former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva as their joint candidate for the poll.

Abhishek, however, also made it clear that TMC will also not support the NDA’s vice-presidential pick. “There is no question of supporting the NDA vice presidential candidate during the election. TMC objects to the way the Opposition nominee was decided without keeping the party in the loop,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

"After today's meeting with party lawmakers, it has been decided that we will abstain from the vice-presidential election," Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary, said. 

"We disagree with the process of announcing the Opposition candidate without keeping TMC in the loop. We were neither consulted nor was anything discussed with us. So, we can't support the Opposition nominee," he added further.

Both BJP and the Opposition have earlier urged TMC to extend support to their respective candidates. While Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar appealed to the TMC to support the NDA vice-presidential candidate, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that the Opposition parties have reached out to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal seeking support for Margaret Alva. 

 

vice-presidential pollsMargaret AlvaTMCAbhishek BanerjeeJagdeep DhankarWest Bengal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?
DNA Video
DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?