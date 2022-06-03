हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jairam Thakur

'Vidai Ki Shehnai', 'Babul ki Duaein..’: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur mocks Congress, watch

Himachal CM Jairam Thakur said that Congress' farewell time has come as its national leaders are on bail these days.

&#039;Vidai Ki Shehnai&#039;, &#039;Babul ki Duaein..’: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur mocks Congress, watch

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Friday mocked Sonia- Gandhi-led Congress party, saying its time is over and it is finished in the country. The Himachal Chief Minister, who was addressing a rally, said that the Congress national leaders are on bail and the time for the party’s farewell has come.

“There was a time of Congress, but not anymore. They are finished in the country. Their national leaders are on bail. Their 'Vidai Ki Shehnai' has been sounded in the country...Just tell them 'Babul ki Duaein Leti Jaa...,” Himachal Pradesh CM said in Dharamshala.

 

 

Referring to the targeted killings of non-Muslims in Kashmir, Thakur said that the Central government is taking strict action against terrorism in the Valley. The CM also strongly condemned the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir and termed the incidents as “unfortunate”. He added that these were attempts to create panic in the Valley.

 

Jairam ThakurHimachal PradeshCongressSonia GandhiJairam Thakur mocks CongressBJP
