DELHI METRO VIRAL VIDEO

Video: Argument Over 'Jai Shree Ram' Chant In Delhi Metro Goes Viral; Netizens Say, 'Chad Moment'

In the viral video, two passengers can be seen indulged in a heated argument over the chant of “Jai Shree Ram” inside the metro. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 05, 2024, 08:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro often attracts netizens' attention for its peculiar events, such as a girl dancing in a crowded train or passengers arguing over seats. This time, one such fight is going viral on social media platforms. In the viral video, two passengers can be seen indulged in a heated argument over the chant of “Jai Shree Ram” inside the metro. 

However, the whole incident is unclear; a man can be heard saying, “Go and chant these religious slogans in the temple or mosque. (Padho likho, aage badho) Study, learn, and move forward.” He further questioned the other person’s intention of chanting such a slogan in a public place.  

On the reply by the other person that “Lord Ram lives in his heart, (Hence, he will chant.)” The man said, “Then keep him inside; do not show it off to the world.”  

The man’s sentiments have resonated largely among internet users, with one person commenting, “I think no god is deaf, so pray in your mind with a pure heart, and he will hear it. No need for a speaker or any gadget. No gadget was even invented at the time any religious book was written."  

One user commented, "When BJP Hindus met with Real Hindu."  

Another said, "Chad moment. Very well done. Need more guys like him in society." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jist (@jist.news)

Meanwhile, a person commented, “Religion is a private thing; it should be practiced in private.” 

“True. Keep your religious demonstrations private.” added another. 

Some, users highlighted how the person in the video looks frustrated from his work, one wrote, “Average employee on a Monday morning.” 

