DELHI

Video: Car Rams Into Pedestrians, Shoppers In Crowded Ghazipur Market; 1 Dead, 6 Injured

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Sita Devi, succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision, as confirmed by local authorities. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 08:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi: In a shocking incident in the market area of Ghazipur in Delhi, one person lost her life and six others were left injured as a speeding car slammed into a row of shops along the roadside on Wednesday evening. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Sita Devi, succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision, as confirmed by local authorities. 

According to reports from the police, the driver of the vehicle, deemed responsible for the fatal crash, has been arrested and is currently in custody. The injured victims were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shashtri Hospital and are under medical care. Authorities assured that further steps would be taken. The driver himself suffered injuries in the incident and is currently receiving medical treatment.  

Footage retrieved from a nearby CCTV camera vividly captured the harrowing moment as the vehicle ploughed into the locals. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing. Further details are awaited.

