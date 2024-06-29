Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761827
NewsIndia
HEAVY RAIN

Video: Cars Seen Floating In Flooded River As Heavy Rain Lashes Haridwar

Heavy rainfall in Haridwar caused flooding in the Ganga, washing away vehicles.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 07:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Video: Cars Seen Floating In Flooded River As Heavy Rain Lashes Haridwar

New Delhi:  After Heavy rainfall lashed Haridwar on Saturday afternoon, several vehicles washed away after flooding in the Ganga river as the water level rose high.

 

 

One of the owners whose vehicle got submerged said that it was a heavy downpour and the vehicle swept away. 

"It was a heavy downpour. I wasn't there, people told me that my vehicle had been swept away...8 vehicles have been removed so far. I was here as one of my relatives died," Suraj Singh Bisht said, whose vehicle got submerged, ANI reported.

 

 

Accoring to PTI, The water level rose high of river Ganga amid heavy rainfall so people are advised to avoid bathing in the river.

As the river got flooded all of a sudden, the cars were swept away in the water. Many people gathered on the bridges over the Ganga near Har ki Pauri to capture the visuals of the floating cars.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence
DNA Video
DNA: Roof collapses at Delhi airport amid heavy rain
DNA Video
DNA: Rudram.. Brahmastra of India!
DNA Video
DNA: India rejects US Religious freedom report
DNA Video
DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma Gets Angry
DNA Video
DNA: Scary report on death due to alcohol!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims angry over applying 'tilak'
DNA Video
DNA: With CM Yogi in UP...Sangh Returns!