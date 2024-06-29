Video: Cars Seen Floating In Flooded River As Heavy Rain Lashes Haridwar

New Delhi: After Heavy rainfall lashed Haridwar on Saturday afternoon, several vehicles washed away after flooding in the Ganga river as the water level rose high.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Vehicles can be seen floating in Haridwar as the water level of river Ganga rises amid heavy rainfall. People are being advised to avoid bathing in the river. pic.twitter.com/XHL0quLW82 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

One of the owners whose vehicle got submerged said that it was a heavy downpour and the vehicle swept away.

"It was a heavy downpour. I wasn't there, people told me that my vehicle had been swept away...8 vehicles have been removed so far. I was here as one of my relatives died," Suraj Singh Bisht said, whose vehicle got submerged, ANI reported.

#WATCH | Suraj Singh Bisht whose vehicle got submerged, says, "It was a heavy downpour. I wasn't there, people told me that my vehicle had been swept away...8 vehicles have been removed so far. I was here as one of my relatives died" pic.twitter.com/LMQfrI4AP9 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

Accoring to PTI, The water level rose high of river Ganga amid heavy rainfall so people are advised to avoid bathing in the river.

As the river got flooded all of a sudden, the cars were swept away in the water. Many people gathered on the bridges over the Ganga near Har ki Pauri to capture the visuals of the floating cars.