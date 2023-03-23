Video Chat With Girls, Extramarital Affairs: Details Of Amritpal Singh's Steamy Life Surface

NEW DELHI: As Punjab Police continues its search for pro-Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, details about the fugitive radical preacher’s steamy life have come to the public domain. According to media reports, the controversial head of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ used to chat with several girls online and is alleged to have extramarital affairs with a number of married and unmarried women.

It is also alleged that the absconding pro-Khalistan sympathiser blackmailed several women with their obscene videos. In one of those chats and voice messages, the details of which are in the public domain now, he can be seen telling the women with whom he frequently chatted that he wants ‘no serious long-term commitment’ but just a casual relationship with them.

Interestingly, the radical Khalistan preacher has many women followers on Instagram where he used to regularly chat with them.

New Image Of Amritpal Singh Surfaces

Meanwhile, a fresh image of the fugitive pro-Khalistan preacher, Amritpal Singh has surfaced online which shows him fleeing on a motorized cart with his bike and one of his close aides who drove it. However, it is still not clear whether the bike ran out of fuel or developed some fault. Interestingly, the Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed that said the bike on which Amritpal Singh fled was recovered on Wednesday near a canal in Jalandhar. CCTV footage obtained by the Punjab Police has shown his close aid Papalpreet driving the motorcycle with Amritpal riding the pillion. Police claimed that the two fled using the link roads to avoid arrest.

Fresh FIR Against Amritpal Singh

A fresh FIR has been filed against Amritpal Singh for extortion and rioting following a complaint by the 'granthi' of a gurdwara in Jalandhar where the pro-Khalistan preacher changed his clothes and fled on a bike to escape the police crackdown on his outfit.

Police said the fugitive spent around 45 minutes at a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village. Ranjit Singh, the granthi (Sikh priest), said in his complaint with police that the Waris Punjab De chief and his three aides entered the gurdwara and demanded clothes of his son at gunpoint to change his appearance. The priest said Amritpal Singh threatened to kill him and his family when he refused to give clothes. They were carrying a pistol and .315 bore rifle, said Ranjit Singh.

Following the complaint, police have registered a case against the radical preacher and four of his unidentified aides under various IPC sections including 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 148 (rioting) and also under the Arms Act at Shahkot police station in Jalandhar.

A police team has reached Jallupur Khera, Amritpal Singh's native village in Amritsar, where they met some of the preacher's family members. The team included two deputy superintendents of police rank officers. The team is believed to have questioned the family members in connection with the Amritpal Singh case. Amritpal Singh had managed to give the police a slip after changing his vehicle.

Police said he was initially in his Mercedes vehicle but later switched to a Brezza SUV. In a photo that appeared on social media, he was seen riding a pillion on a bike wearing a pink turban and black goggles, suggesting that he tried to change his appearance to get away from the eyes of the police. The stringent National Security Act has been invoked against Amritpal Singh, the Punjab government has told the high court.

Lookout Circular, Non-Bailable Warrant For Amritpal Singh



Punjab Police earlier issued a lookout circular and non-bailable warrant against `Waris Punjab De` chief Amritpal Singh, who continues to evade law. Addressing a press conference, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters), Punjab Sukhchain Singh Gill said that Amritpal Singh, a Khalistani sympathiser, has not been arrested yet.

"We are making all efforts to arrest him. We are hopeful that we will arrest him soon...It is difficult to say that. Punjab Police is receiving full cooperation from other states and central agencies. A total of 154 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state," the IGP said.

"A lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) have been issued against Amritpal Singh, who remains a fugitive and efforts are being made to arrest him," said the Information and Public Relations Department Punjab government.

Alert In Maharashtra, Uttarakhand

A day after Punjab Police issued a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the absconding ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra Police have sounded an alert over the pro-Khalistani leader. The Maharashtra Police issued an alert over Amritpal Singh in some districts, including Nanded and said that the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving Nanded is being monitored.