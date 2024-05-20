New Delhi: The fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections is underway across 49 constituencies, consisting of 8 states and union territories. On Monday, Congress workers showed black flags and raised slogans against BJP candidate from Mandi seat Kangana Ranaut during her visit to Kaza of Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh.

Following the incident, Kangana said that Congress had organised a violent protest because they knew that they had lost seats.

"We were attached our vehicles were attacked. Congress had organised a violent protest. I think they now know that they have lost the seat, so they are coming on the roads. Two of our party workers have been seriously injured...Sadly, they are stopping to such a level," she said.

On Congress workers allegedly pelting stones during rally in Kaza, Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur said that Congress workers attacked our convoy and attempted to stop the vehicles by pelting stones at them.

"Today we went to Kaza, a town in Lahaul Spiti. Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Mandi was also with me. It is very sad that the Congress workers attacked our convoy, attempted to stop the vehicles and pelted them with stones. The district administration is responsible for the lapse. I condemn this incident," he said, ANI reported.

Reacting to the incident, Congress candidate and Karnaga's opponent Vikramaditya Singh said, "As of now, I don't have much knowledge about it. When I visited Kaza, I heard that her (Kangana Ranaut's) improper statement about His Holiness The Dalai Lama left an impact on the people of the area. Kangana Ranaut should give an unconditional apology to The Dalai Lama."

Mandi MP candidate Kangana addressed a public rally in Kaza today along with former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur.

During Kangana's Kaza visit, people raised the slogan "Kangana Ranaut go back". Reportedly, Police were also present at the spot to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Kangana has not reacted to the alleged stone-pelting incident.