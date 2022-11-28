Video: Karnataka University professor calls Muslim student a 'terrorist', he hits back

Udupi: In a shocking incident, a professor at Manipal University in Karnataka's Udupi called a Muslim student a terrorist on Friday (November 25). The video of the student lashing out at the professor for calling him a 'terrorist' went viral on social media and the department has ordered a probe into the matter.

In the video going viral all over social media platforms, the student is seen schooling the professor on calling him a terrorist. "How can you call me a terrorist.. it is not funny....You are a professional, you are teaching...you can not call me like that."

The professor is heard saying 'sorry' for his insensitive comment however the student said " Sorry doesn't change how you think and portray yourself here."

Manipal University professor calls student 'terrorist,' he lashes out

The video of the student lashing out has went viral on social media and the department has ordered a probe into the matter

Manipal University initiates inquiry in matter

After the incident, the University started an investigation into the matter and has asked the professor not to take classes until the probe is completed.

" The institute has already initiated an inquiry into the incident and the concerned staff has been debarred from the classes till the inquiry is over," stated the Manipal Institute of Technology.

"We would like everyone to know that the institute does not condone this kind of behaviour and this isolated incident will be dealt with in accordance with the laid down policy," it added.

The student who was called 'terrorist' by the professor is being given counseling and he has not decided not to lodge any complaint against the teacher.