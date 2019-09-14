Video: Madhya Pradesh man dies while doing Naagin dance during Ganpati visarjan

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sioni district, a man died while dancing to the tunes of the popular Naagin song during Ganpati visarjan on Thursday night.

A video that has gone viral shows the man dancing with three other people in what appears to be a pandal and suddenly, he falls on the ground and dies on spot, leaving everyone shocked. He is later attended by the people present there.

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Here's the video:

Chief Minister Kamal Nath directed a magisterial inquiry into the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to families of deceased.

Similar incidents of drowning deaths were reported from across Maharashtra during the visarjan rituals.