Video: Massive Fire Engulfs State Secretariat Building In MP's Bhopal, CM Assures No Repeat Of Incident
A massive fire broke out at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal. Firefighting operations are underway.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: A blaze erupted at the state secretariat in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Many fire engines rushed to the scene. A huge cloud of smoke was visible coming out of secretariat building. Reacting to the fire incident, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said, "I learned that a fire started on the third floor of the old Vallabh Bhavan building. I instructed the CS to oversee it based on the Collector’s report - that they collect all the details about the incident and I was informed that the fire was put out. We have given orders to prevent such incidents from happening again…I wish that such incidents never happen again."
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | A massive fire breaks out at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Bhopal. Firefighting operations are underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QBto0QSVIy — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024
Live Tv