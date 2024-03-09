NewsIndia
VALLABH BHAWAN FIRE

Video: Massive Fire Engulfs State Secretariat Building In MP's Bhopal, CM Assures No Repeat Of Incident

A massive fire broke out at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal. Firefighting operations are underway.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 11:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A blaze erupted at the state secretariat in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Many fire engines rushed to the scene. A huge cloud of smoke was visible coming out of secretariat building. Reacting to the fire incident,  Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said, "I learned that a fire started on the third floor of the old Vallabh Bhavan building. I instructed the CS to oversee it based on the Collector’s report - that they collect all the details about the incident and I was informed that the fire was put out. We have given orders to prevent such incidents from happening again…I wish that such incidents never happen again."

