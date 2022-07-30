Video: NCB destroys over 30,000 kgs of drugs under Amit Shah's watch

Chandigarh: Centre’s anti-drug agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday destroyed drugs across several locations in Punjab’s Chandigarh, reported ANI. Interestingly, Home Minister Amit Shah personally monitored the operation across four locations via video conferencing in Chandigarh. According to ANI, more than 30,000 kgs of drugs were seized and destroyed by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday. Later, Amit Shah on the seizure said that his government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward narcotics and it was showing results. He also added that such operations and putting an end to a drug web is necessary to achieve the objective of a healthy society and prosperous nation.

The home minister also added that it was important from the security point of view as "the dirty money which is generated from the drug trade is used in activities.”

Shah made the remarks after inaugurating a two-day national conference on drug trafficking and national security. The conference is organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

"When Narendra Modi Ji became Prime Minister in 2014, Government of India adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs," Shah said while adding the fight against drugs, which was progressing swiftly and in the right direction, has started showing results.

Shah said that drugs adversely impact the younger generation, harming it like termites, and stressed that the government was committed to eliminating the scourge.

He said that the drugs have an adverse impact not only on those consuming them but also on society, the economy and the country's security.

"We have to weed it out completely," he said.

Coinciding with the conference, nearly 31,000 kg of drugs were destroyed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) teams in Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata.

Narcotics or drug abuse has been and still is a big menace in Punjab.