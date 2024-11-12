Videos Of Indian Army Beating Chinese PLA Soldiers Go Viral - Watch

India-China Row: India and China reached a deal to return to the status quo on the border areas late last month and since then, the two armies have also been withdrawing their troops as per the disengagement deal. However, despite the deal, the Indian Army is gearing up for a challenging winter yet again with military deployment in Ladakh. The region remains tense

The Army is bracing for another challenging winter in Ladakh, one of the most challenging military deployments in the world, as the winter sets in. The region is set at an altitude of 17,800 feet and continues to remain tense despite a patrolling agreement with China.

However, amid this, some videos have gone viral on social media where Indian Army soldiers can be seen beating the People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers allegedly captured inside Indian territory. While the date and time of the videos are not clear, the army uniform hints at these being from summer. However, which year is not clear yet.

The Indian Army soldiers can be seen surrounding some PLA soldiers who appear to have crossed the LAC, possibly to either mark the territory or carry out reconnaissance work. However, the alert Indian Army soldiers caught them red-handed and put them to task. Zee News has not verified the authenticity of the video.

On the other hand, this year marks the Indian Army's fifth consecutive winter stationed in Ladakh, highlighting its commitment to securing the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The region’s unforgiving terrain, paired with severe winter conditions, calls for rigorous preparation and specialized gear. With temperatures plunging as low as -40 degrees Celsius, soldiers must withstand extreme cold, thin air, and difficult landscapes. These conditions demand not only physical endurance but also significant mental fortitude.

To meet these challenges, the Army has equipped its personnel with high-altitude gear, including insulated jackets, boots, and sleeping bags. Substantial investments have also been made in snowmobiles, snow tractors, and portable shelters to maintain the safety and readiness of troops in this harsh environment.