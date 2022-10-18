NewsIndia
WEST BENGAL

Video: Passenger pushed out of moving train in West Bengal after argument

The incident took place between Tarapith Road and Rampurhat stations.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 08:47 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Video: Passenger pushed out of moving train in West Bengal after argument

Rampurhat: A man suffered injuries after he was pushed out of a moving train in Birbhum district by a fellow passenger following an altercation, a railway official said on Sunday. One person was arrested in this connection and the Government Railway Police (GRP) suspect that a few others were also involved in the crime.

The incident happened between Tarapith Road and Rampurhat stations on Saturday night.

The official said the Sajal Sheikh, who was pushed out of the Howrah-Malda Town Intercity Express, was rescued from the tracks in an injured condition.

He was admitted to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital where his condition was stated to be stable, the official said.

Sheikh, a resident of Sundipur village, told the police from his hospital bed that he had boarded the train from Sainthia. The man claimed that he was thrown out of the train when he protested the alleged misbehaviour of fellow passengers.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people