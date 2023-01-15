topStoriesenglish
Video: Two back-to-back avalanches hit Jammu and Kashmir's Sonmarg

A total of 7 avalanches have occurred in the past 4 days in Jammu Kashmir and 7 people including 3 army personnel have lost their lives in the incidents.

Jan 15, 2023

Sonmarg: Sabral in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonmarg hit on Saturday (January 14) witnessed two back-to-back fresh snow avalanches. The twin avalanche occurred at around 5.30 pm on Saturday evening in Sabral which is the Zjoila tunnel project labourers' temporary residential area in the central Kashmir. Some damage to the workshop was reported and the rescue teams along with admirative teams were rushed to the spot.

SSP Ganderbal said that a low-intensity avalanche has hit at Sarbal area where the Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) workshop is situated. As reported by the Company Officials, everyone is safe. No loss of life and property is reported as of now. Police and SDRF are monitoring the situation closely.

Jammu and Kashmir: 7 avalanches in 4 days, 7 die including 3 army soldiers

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 7 avalanches in the last four days owing to the continuous heavy snowfall in the Union Territory. Of the 7 avalanches, four occurred in Sonmarg and one in each Kupwara and Gurez and one in the Dachan area of  Kishtwar district in Jammu and 5 people died in these incidents.

Two Labours died when two snow avalanches occurred at the same place in Sarbal at the same place where the twin avalanche happened in Sonamarg central Kashmir on Saturday. One labour lost his life in the initial stage while another dead body was found after a massive rescue operation of five hours.

Four days ago, on January 11 a snow avalanche occurred in Snow-Bound Machil Kupwara in which a JCO among 3 Soldiers got killed after falling into gorge in snow. 

"Incident #ChinarWarriors in #Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved," the Indian Army tweeted.

Avalanche warnings for 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir 

Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority on Friday issued avalanche warnings in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of heavy snowfall since morning.

According to communication, an avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2000 metres of Bandipora and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours.

"Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2000 metres over Baramulla and Ganderbal districts and avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2000 metres over Anantnag, Doda, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch and Ramban districts in the next 24 hours," the communication reads.

"It also advised people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche-prone areas" Authorities said. 

 

