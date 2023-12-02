Vidhyadhar Nagar Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP’s Diya Kumari Vs Congress' Sitaram Agarwal

New Delhi: The electoral constituency of Vidhyadhar Nagar in the state of Rajasthan, India, comprises approximately 318,500 registered voters, including 168,200 males and 150,300 females. Breaking down the caste demographics, the Rajput community constitutes the largest voter group, numbering between 75,000 and 80,000, followed by Brahmins with 65,000 to 70,000, the Vaishya community with 45,000 to 50,000, the SC-ST group with 25,000 to 30,000, the Mali society with 22,000 to 25,000, and the Muslim community with 20,000 to 22,000. Additionally, there are 18,000 Kumawat, 12,000 to 15,000 Jat, 13,000 Khatis, and voters from various other communities.

Vidhyadhar Nagar is recognized as a stronghold of the Bhaaratiya Janata Party (BJP), securing victory in the last three assembly elections. Over the past 15 years, the Indian National Congress has consistently faced defeat, remaining the second choice of voters. Currently, the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat is held by Narpat Singh Rajvi of the BJP, a seasoned politician known for spearheading development initiatives in road construction, healthcare, and education, and playing a key role in the Bisalpur project.

Renowned for its significant industrial presence, Vidhyadhar Nagar houses large factories and manufacturing units of well-known brands, contributing to a substantial increase in local employment opportunities. The constituency boasts notable landmarks such as the Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium, National Skill Training Institute, and the Aravali Rural Development Institution. It also holds historical significance due to its association with the late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, a former Vice-President of India and ex-Chief Minister of Rajasthan.