Live Updates | Vidisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Vidisha Lok Sabha Election Result Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha Lok Sabha seat is a closely watched contest this year with Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) competing against Pratap Bhanu Sharma (INC). The result will decide the future of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the new responsibility he is expected to get in the Narendra Modi government. The Lok Sabha seat voted in the third phase.

Background Details Of The Seat

Vidisha is among the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. The Lok Sabha polls on the seat were held on May 7, 2024. The contest is crucial for BJP stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress contender Pratap Bhanu Sharma. This election has garnered significant attention, especially due to the involvement of the former Chief Minister, affectionately known as Mamaji, who has chosen to contest from his previous stronghold after serving as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Shivraj Singh Chouhan secured victory in the constituency for five consecutive terms from 1991 before stepping down as a Member of Parliament to assume the state Chief Minister position. Conversely, Pratap Bhanu Sharma emerged victorious in the elections of 1980 and 1984.

Presently, Ramakant Bhargava, representing the BJP, serves as the Member of Parliament for Vidisha. He won the Vidisha constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 8,53,022 votes. His closest competitor, Shailendra Rameshchandra Patel of the INC, garnered 3,49,938 votes in the same election.