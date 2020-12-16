Vijay Diwas: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended their wishes to countrymen

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday (December 16) extended their wishes to countrymen on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas, a historic day that made Bangladesh an independent country.

The Ministers saluted the bravery and courage of the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the country will always remember the brave soldiers who wrote a new saga of bravery in the 1971 war."Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the valour and bravery of the Indian Army.

I remember the bravery of the brave soldiers who wrote a new saga of bravery in the 1971 war. Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. Nation will always revere them," Singh tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

आज विजय दिवस के अवसर मैं भारतीय सेना के शौर्य एवं पराक्रम की परम्परा को नमन करता हूँ। मैं स्मरण करता हूँ उन जाँबाज़ सैनिकों की बहादुरी को जिन्होंने १९७१ के युद्ध में एक नई शौर्यगाथा लिखी। उनका त्याग और बलिदान सभी भारतीयों के लिए प्रेरणा का स्रोत है। यह देश उन्हें हमेशा याद रखेगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2020

The Home Minister said that the Indian Army made a historic change on the world map on this day."On this day in 1971, the Indian Army, with its indomitable courage and valour, made a historic change on the world map, protecting the universal values of human freedom. This mark with golden letters in history will continue to make every Indian proud. Happy Vijay Diwas," Shah said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

1971 में आज ही के दिन भारतीय सेना ने अपने अदम्य साहस और पराक्रम से मानवीय स्वतंत्रता के सार्वभौमिक मूल्यों की रक्षा करते हुए विश्व मानचित्र पर एक ऐतिहासिक बदलाव किया। इतिहास में स्वर्ण अक्षरों से अंकित यह शौर्यगाथा हर भारतीय को गौरवान्वित करती रहेगी। विजय दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/8mMdDn4Nse — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 16, 2020

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, extending his wishes on Vijay Diwas, tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi): "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the `Vijay Diwas`, a symbol of valour and bravery shown to Pakistan in the 1971 war of the Indian Army. Salute to the national guards who have sacrificed their lives in defence of Mother India."

After Pakistan faced defeat in the 1971 war its Army Chief General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised Indian Army personnel. In the 1971 war, India divided Pakistan into two pieces. This is one of India`s biggest victories.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year to commemorate India`s victory over Pakistan in 1971.

