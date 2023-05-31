topStoriesenglish2615976
Vijay Kumar, 1988 Batch IPS Officer, Appointed Acting DGP Of UP

New acting Director general of police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh Vijay Kumar will continue to work as DG Vigilance and CB-CID.

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 12:54 PM IST|Source: PTI

Lucknow: Senior IPS officer Vijay Kumar will be the new acting Director general of police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said Wednesday. With the officiating Director General of Police (DGP) R K Vishwakarma retiring from service on Wednesday, the chief minister has given the additional charge to Kumar.

Kumar, a 1988 batch officer, will continue to work as DG Vigilance and CB-CID, the official said.

Vishwakarma had assumed charge as officiating DGP of the state on April 1 after the then officiating DGP DS Chauhan had retired.

