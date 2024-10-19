Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2809173https://zeenews.india.com/india/vijaya-kishore-rahatkar-former-bjp-mahila-morcha-chief-appointed-as-new-ncw-chairperson-2809173.html
NewsIndia
NCW

Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Former BJP Mahila Morcha Chief, Appointed As New NCW Chairperson

She earned several recognitions for women's empowerment, including the National Law Award and the Savitribai Phule Award from a national literary council. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 05:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Former BJP Mahila Morcha Chief, Appointed As New NCW Chairperson Image: Social Media

The Centre on Saturday appointed Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the ninth chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) succeeding Rekha Sharma. 

A government notification issued on Saturday stated that the appointment made under Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, will be for three years or until the appointee reaches the age of 65.

Additionally, Archana Majumdar has been officially named a member of the NCW for a tenure of three years, as per the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Who Is Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar?

Vijaya Rahatkar is currently the National Secretary of the Bhartiya Janata Party and Co-Incharge of the party’s Rajasthan unit. She is also a former chairperson of the Maharashtra Women's Commission.

Rahatkar worked on legal reforms focusing on issues like the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), anti-triple talaq cells, and anti-human trafficking units. She also introduced digital literacy programs and launched a publication titled "Saad," dedicated to women's issues.

She earned several recognitions for women's empowerment, including the National Law Award and the Savitribai Phule Award from a national literary council. As the mayor of Chatrapati Sambhajinagar from 2007 to 2010, Rahatkar also implemented significant developmental projects related to healthcare and infrastructure.

She completed her bachelor's degree in physics and a master's degree in history from the University of Pune.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
DNA Video
DNA: Baharich’s Attacker Now to Reveal the Full Story of the Murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Salman Khan Ask Lawrence Bishnoi for Forgiveness?
Dna videos
DNA: Notorious Hamas Commander Yahya Sinwar Killed
Dna videos
DNA: Is Delhi Airport Waqf Board Property?
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar’s Bold Move in Pakistan, shows India’s strength
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Potatoes Seized in Food Safety Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Warns on Demographic Change
DNA Video
DNA: Maid fed the family roti mixed with urine, but why?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK