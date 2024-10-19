Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Former BJP Mahila Morcha Chief, Appointed As New NCW Chairperson

The Centre on Saturday appointed Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the ninth chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) succeeding Rekha Sharma.

A government notification issued on Saturday stated that the appointment made under Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, will be for three years or until the appointee reaches the age of 65.

Additionally, Archana Majumdar has been officially named a member of the NCW for a tenure of three years, as per the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Who Is Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar?

Vijaya Rahatkar is currently the National Secretary of the Bhartiya Janata Party and Co-Incharge of the party’s Rajasthan unit. She is also a former chairperson of the Maharashtra Women's Commission.

Rahatkar worked on legal reforms focusing on issues like the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), anti-triple talaq cells, and anti-human trafficking units. She also introduced digital literacy programs and launched a publication titled "Saad," dedicated to women's issues.

She earned several recognitions for women's empowerment, including the National Law Award and the Savitribai Phule Award from a national literary council. As the mayor of Chatrapati Sambhajinagar from 2007 to 2010, Rahatkar also implemented significant developmental projects related to healthcare and infrastructure.

She completed her bachelor's degree in physics and a master's degree in history from the University of Pune.