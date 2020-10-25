हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vijayadashami 2020

Vijayadashami 2020: UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs 'Kanya pujan' at Gorakhnath temple

The Chief Minister, who is also the head of the Goraksh Peeth in Gorakhpur, said that in Indian culture, the role of a 'mother' is revered and the 'Kanya Pujan' symbolized the power.

ANI video grab

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (October 25) performed the Kanya Pujan ceremony at the Gorakhnath temple.

He conveyed his good wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of 'Dusshera' and asked people to follow the coronavirus-induced safety guidelines, while remaining alert against the spread of the virus.

Earlier in the day, he took to Twitter, to extend his greeting to the people. "May all the devotees get the blessings of Ashta Siddhi, 
With the blessings of Mother, the spirit of affection, equality, fraternity and harmony should spread in the world. May the grace of mother be forever. This is all I pray for. Jai Mata Siddhidatri!" he tweeted. 

Later in the day, Yogi will lead the Dussehra procession as the temple head.

India's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 51,000; total recovery crosses 70-lakh mark
