UPSC influencer Vikas Divyakirti, the founder of Drishti IAS, has stepped forward to address the devastating event at Delhi's Rau's Academy and the subsequent public outcry. The incident, which led to the untimely deaths of three students—Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nivin Dalvin—has shaken the educational community and raised serious concerns about safety standards in coaching institutions. In a heartfelt and comprehensive press release, Divyakirti expressed deep condolences, acknowledged the justified anger of students, and outlined steps to ensure such tragedies are not repeated. His statement also called for systemic changes and government intervention to improve the safety and regulation of coaching institutes across Delhi.

Delayed Response Apology:

Vikas Divyakirti began by apologizing for the delay in their response, emphasizing the importance of having complete information before making a statement. "We did not want to speak based on incomplete information. We sincerely apologize for this delay," he stated.

Condolences for the Deceased:

Expressing deep sorrow, Divyakirti conveyed his condolences for the untimely death of three students—Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nivin Dalvin. "We offer our humble tributes to the three children and pray that God gives their families the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss," he said.

Support for Families:

Although not directly acquainted with the families, Team Drishti pledged full support during this difficult time. "We stand fully with them in this time of sorrow and would be grateful if we can do anything for them in any way," Divyakirti added.

Student Anger Justified:

Acknowledging the anger among students, Divyakirti deemed it entirely justified. He called for this anger to be directed properly and emphasized the need for the government to implement specific guidelines for coaching institutes. "We are ready to actively cooperate with the government in this regard," he affirmed.

Complex Issue of Coaching Institutes:

Divyakirti highlighted the complexities associated with coaching institutes, pointing out the ambiguity and contradictions in laws. He noted the inconsistency in rules from the DDA, MCD, and the Delhi Fire Department, as well as contradictions in various documents such as the 'Delhi Master Plan-2021', 'National Building Code', 'Delhi Fire Rules', and 'Unified Building By-Laws'. He expressed hope that the committee appointed by the Union Home Ministry will resolve these issues in their upcoming report.

Commitment to Safety:

Emphasizing their commitment to safety, Divyakirti mentioned the special position of 'Fire and Safety Officer' in their management, held by an experienced officer from the National Fire Service College (Nagpur). This officer conducts regular safety audits, and each building has an officer responsible for daily safety checks. "All our classroom buildings have at least two exits to ensure students can safely evacuate in any emergency," Divyakirti assured.

Welcoming MCD Actions:

Divyakirti welcomed the extensive action taken by the Delhi Municipal Corporation in recent days.

Call for Designated Coaching Areas:

Suggesting a permanent solution, Divyakirti proposed that the government designate specific areas in Delhi for coaching institutes. He advocated for government-prepared classrooms, libraries, and hostels to address issues of high rent and safety.

Future Clarifications:

To clarify the complexities of the issue, Team Drishti plans to release a detailed analysis soon. "We believe that when all sides are presented, the right path to a solution will emerge," Divyakirti stated.

Reassurance and Final Apology:

Concluding the statement, Divyakirti expressed regret for any mistakes made by Team Drishti and assured increased vigilance regarding student safety. "We will be even more vigilant regarding the safety of students," he pledged.