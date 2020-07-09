Vikas Dubey arrested or did he surrender to save himself? 5 big questions

The police across ten states had launched a massive manhunt to nab notorious Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey and after nearly a week he was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday. However, the important question that remains to be decided is whether Dubey was arrested or did he write the whole story of surrender himself? What is the story behind this?

Dubey is the main accused in the ambush in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur in which eight policemen were killed on July 3.

Date: July 9

Place: Mahakal Temple, Ujjain

The search of history-sheeter, accused of killing 8 policemen, was going on from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi and was reportedly spotted in Delhi and then Noida. Every vehicle in Noida was being checked then how did he suddenly land in Ujjain. The search was intensified and every person's face mask was removed on the borders to check for Dubey. Does that mean that Dubey managed to dodge the UP police yet again, or did his connections once again overwhelm the UP police?

What is the complete truth behind his arrest in Mahakal Temple? He ran away from Faridabad on July 8 and could have been in Delhi but why did he surrender by going to MP?

When pictures of the time of the arrest were revealed, Dubey was seen walking barefoot inside the Mahakal temple and a security guard is also in the picture. According to preliminary information, the guard identified Dubey in the temple and informed the police, after which Vikas was arrested.

According to the priest present in the temple, Vikas Dubey also had a VIP slip for 'darshan', which means that with the help of a VIP, he got that slip, so that he could be away from the crowd for 'darshan'. Vikas had also put glasses in the temple to hide his identity.

More than 100 teams of UP Police were looking for him, but he was found in MP and now MP Police is patting their back after his arrest. The question remains was he arrested or did he play this conspiracy to save himself by surrendering. The five big questions that are yet to be answered:

1. Did Vikas Dubey plot to save himself?

2. Was Vikas Dubey arrested in a planned manner?

3. How did he reach Ujjain from Faridabad?

4. Vikas Dubey deliberately arrested?

5. Who was his 'guardian' behind the scenes?

He was last seen in Haryana's Faridabad on the night of July 7 but he managed to reach Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh as part of his well-planned strategy to surrender. Vikas Dubey's unhindered movement from Kanpur's Bikru village to Delhi-NCR and then Ujjain reveals that his moles in the Uttar Pradesh Police force, administration and even political parties are still active and he was well aware of the moves and strategies to arrest him.

Vikas Dubey was suspected to be hiding in either Delhi or the nearby NCR cities of Noida, Gurugram or Faridabad. But on the morning of July 9, he was seen at the Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain where he identified himself to a security guard who then called the police.

Ujjain is more than 770 kilometres from Faridabad and it takes over 14 hours to travel by road. To cover such a long distance without being detected with police forces of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi were hot on his heels raises several questions.

The Uttar Pradesh gangster was then taken into custody by Ujjain Police after Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh reached the Mahakaal Temple with a large force. The unrepentant criminal also shouted - Main Vikas Dubey hoon Kanpur wall - as Ujjain Police took him into custody.

Some of his top aides including his right-hand man Amar Dubey have already been eliminated and his dreaded gang is in tatters. Now his surrender-cum-arrest under dramatic circumstances in Ujjain conceals more than it reveals.