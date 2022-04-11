Kanpur: The houses of the 22 accused persons, booked under the Gangster Act in the Bikru massacre case, will now be attached. According to the police, a report has been sent to the PWD in this regard and asked for an evaluation of the houses of the accused.

There are 30 accused and the `Benami` properties of all of them are being traced, said police officials.

The revenue department team has identified the houses of the accused Hiru Dubey, Shyamu Bajpai, Daya Shankar Agnihotri, Sanjay Dubey, Bablu Muslim, Ramu Bajpai, Shashikant Pandey, Shivam Dubey, Govind Saini, Umakant, Bal Govind, Shivam Dalal, Rajendra Mishra, Dhirendra Kumar Dwivedi, Manish, Ramesh Chandra, Suresh Verma and Gopal Saini.

In the wee hours of July 3, 2020, a police team that went to raid the house of gangster Vikas Dubey in Bikru village was ambushed and attacked by the don Vikas Dubey and his aides.

Eight policemen, including then circle officer of Bilhaur, Devendra Mishra, were killed in the deadly attack by Dubey and his aides. Later, in back-to-back encounters, police had killed six accused, including gangster Vikas Dubey and his five aides.

In October 2020, police had filed a charge sheet against four dozen accused in this case. Later, police booked 30 accused under the Gangster Act.

Live TV