Vikas Dubey encounter as per guidelines, bullets fired in self-defence: UP police to Supreme Court

New Delhi: In Vikas Dubey's encounter case the Uttar Pradesh police on Friday (July 17) told the Supreme Court that all the guidelines of the apex court have been followed and it fired in self-defence as the fleeing criminal had snatched the police weapon.

The police also informed the top court that the UP government has constituted a judicial commission to investigate the encounter as per the guideline. It has also submitted photos of the police vehicle overturned at the scene, photo of Vikas Dubey's body, and photos of the bodies of the eight slain policemen who were killed in Bikru village by Vikas Dubey and his gang on July 3.

The police also submitted a list of all criminal cases filed against gangster Vikas Dubey before the court.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government told the apex court that it would file a status report on encounters of gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it may consider appointing a committee headed by a former judge to inquire into the encounters of Dubey, his aides as well as the killing of eight Uttar Pradesh policemen by the gangster.

The apex court would hear the pleas seeking court-monitored probe into the encounters on July 20. The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and A S Bopanna, had observed that monitoring of investigation is something that the court is very reluctant to do.

Notably, 8 policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3.

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 morning when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area. Four policemen, including an inspector posted in Nawabganj, were injured in the accident.